First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading Down 2.7%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

