First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $134.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $130.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.80 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Merchants by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

