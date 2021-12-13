First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.55 and last traded at $171.77. Approximately 78,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 157,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.