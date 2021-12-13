First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.55 and last traded at $171.77. Approximately 78,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 157,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

