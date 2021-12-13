Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 34,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,003. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.