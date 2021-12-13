Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.95. 34,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,003. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
