Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Shares of DFP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.95. 34,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,003. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

