Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

