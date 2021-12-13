Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of PFO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. 22,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

