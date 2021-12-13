Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
Shares of PFO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. 22,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.12.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
