Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.

FFC traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $21.37. 110,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $23.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

