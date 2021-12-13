Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.
Shares of FLC traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.60. 22,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $25.34.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
