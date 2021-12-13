Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of FLC traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.60. 22,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.