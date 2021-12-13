Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.60. 22,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,563. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
