Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,587 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $11,860,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $39.99 on Monday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

