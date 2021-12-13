FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report sales of $198.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

