Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post $133.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $120.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $494.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FORR opened at $56.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

