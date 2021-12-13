ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $588,283,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,631,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

