Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

