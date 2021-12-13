Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Price Down 20.2%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares traded down 20.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 2,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foxtons Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.