Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.93). 3,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 61,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.92).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.98. The company has a market capitalization of £139.81 million and a PE ratio of 37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Nigel Wray sold 12,301,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £18,082,828.68 ($23,896,958.74). Also, insider Stephen Hemsley sold 1,397,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £1,929,049.56 ($2,549,292.40).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

