Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $144.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

