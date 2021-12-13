Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.