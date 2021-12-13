Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,912,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,721.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

