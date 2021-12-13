FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

