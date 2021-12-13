FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alerus Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ALRS opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $512.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.