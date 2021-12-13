FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

