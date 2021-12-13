FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

