FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.41.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

