FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

EFC stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.