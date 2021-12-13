FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.53.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

FRG opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.