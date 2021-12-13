FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Decreased by Analyst

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstroNova in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.79 on Monday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

