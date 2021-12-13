FY2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of GME stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. GameStop has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

