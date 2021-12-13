FY2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $159.01 on Monday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

