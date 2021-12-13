FY2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.20.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE LPX opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.