FY2022 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $7.09 on Monday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

