FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

