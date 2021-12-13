FY2023 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.92. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

