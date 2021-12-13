FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77.

NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

