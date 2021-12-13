GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

