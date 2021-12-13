Gala (GALA) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and $966.29 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006718 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.