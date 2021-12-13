Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.96

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.96 and last traded at $127.96, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of research firms have commented on GECFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gecina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

