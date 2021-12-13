Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 69,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 237,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

About Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.