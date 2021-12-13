Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $145.06 million and $15.15 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 145,509,848 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

