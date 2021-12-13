genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR) fell 21.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.67). 19,536,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 702% from the average session volume of 2,437,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.85).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.75. The company has a market capitalization of £46.34 million and a P/E ratio of -42.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

