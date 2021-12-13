Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report sales of $410.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.10 million. Gentex posted sales of $529.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Gentex stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

