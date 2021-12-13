GeoCoin Price Tops $0.16 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $505,346.44 and approximately $973.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,621.33 or 0.99400308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00308795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00030169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

