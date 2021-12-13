Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,170 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

