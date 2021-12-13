Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $243.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $952.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $67.95 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

