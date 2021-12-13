GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Up 4.9%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 52,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 138,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

