Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. 5,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,601. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31.

