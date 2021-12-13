Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $783.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
