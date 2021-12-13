Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $783.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

