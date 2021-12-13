Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 0.3%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €18.40 ($20.67) and last traded at €18.70 ($21.01). Approximately 915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.75 ($21.07).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.82. The company has a market cap of $278.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.